Dr Luke raped Katy Perry, alleges Kesha

In 2016, Kesha made shocking revelations to her good friend Lady Gaga over text messages that Dr Luke aka Lukasz Gottwald allegedly drugged her and raped her. It was then that Dr Luke filed a defamation case against Lady Gaga and her protégé stating that the ladies started maligning his image in media over false claims. As this legal battle intensifies, a shocking revelation has been made by the court.

It has been documented in court that Kesha was not the only victim, but Dr Luke lay his hands on Katy Perry too. Dr Luke’s lawyers denied all these allegations, saying in part, “On February 26, 2016 [Kesha] sent a text message to Stefani Germanotta p/k/a/ Lady Gaga which repeated [Kesha’s] false claim that [Luke] had raped her. [Kesha] also falsely asserted that [Luke] had also raped Kathryn Hudson p/k/a/ Katy Perry.”

They also said that “following this text message conversation, and with [Kesha’s] encouragement, [Gaga] spread negative messages about [Luke] in the press and on social media.”

An official statement by Dr Luke’s legal team reads, “Kesha’s accusation to the contrary – just like her other outrageous lies about Dr Luke – is baseless and irresponsible, and it is disrespectful to both Katy Perry and Dr Luke. In his defamation lawsuit against Kesha, Dr Luke seeks damages for the harm caused by these malicious falsehoods.”

Katy Perry has not given a public statement over Dr Luke as of yet, but she has been deposed as part of the trial by the court.