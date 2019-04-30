Dr Strange is the reason Avengers: Endgame broke all box office records

Nikita Thakkar April 30 2019, 10.04 am April 30 2019, 10.04 am

Avengers: Endgame is one mighty storm that has destroyed all the possible records at the box office. In India or abroad, the Marvel Universe film is making history with its box office collection. Starring Robert Downey Jr, Cris Evans, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson and many more; Avengers: Endgame is enjoying the highest first weekend grosser ever in India. While the makers and the cast are taking all the credit for the smashing these box office records, Dan Slott, the writer of Marvel Comics' Tony Stark: Iron Man and Fantastic Four, has a completely different point of view. According to him, the reason why Avengers: Endgame could smash all the records is Dr Strange.

Yes! Dan Slott took to Twitter and said that this film could mint money because Dr Stranger alone watched it for 14,000,605 times. LOL! Trust Dan to come up with the funniest lines ever.

Check out his tweet below:

To be fair, the only reason #AvengersEndgame broke all those box office records is because #DoctorStrange alone watched it 14,000,605 times. pic.twitter.com/txPB2m85K7 — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) April 28, 2019

Soon Twitter went berserk as his fans had a gala time adding to the joke. Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

He didn't even use his Disney discount, man! — Robert "The DCD" Workman, in the Endgame now (@thedcd) April 28, 2019

Technically only one of those times was endgame. pic.twitter.com/8vTymxV9Mf — This guy, right? (@Teerack) April 29, 2019

They were all technically different versions of the movie though, He only saw the one that we saw once... — RoboNerd 1.0 (@Ned_Erdy) April 28, 2019

He has just watched once, 14,000,604 ending didnt make it to final — Elmir (@elmirseyf) April 28, 2019

Dr Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, is the sorcerer who learnt magic tricks after he met with a car accident and injured his hands. He uses several tricks to heal in turn acquiring a lot of powers. Dr Strange was introduced to us in the fourteenth film of Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Avengers: Endgame, Dr Strange has a very important role to play. We ain’t giving you any spoilers, hence, this is the end of the article!