Drake beats the The Beatles’ record of Billboard’s most Hot 100 Top hits in a year

Rapper Drake has made yet another record. It’s the Billboard record for most Hot 100 Top 10 songs in a calendar year. The rapper grabbed the third spot on the list of Top 10 songs, sitting ahead of The Beatles and Madonna. Singers Rihanna, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey are also all standing behind the God’s Plan singer.

The Canadian singer’s In My Feelings has grabbed the numero-uno position on the list. Besides that, he also held all the top 19 positions standing as the first artist to occupy all the top 10 spots in July. The rapper now has a career total of 32 top ten hits, the most for any male performer.

Here’s giving you a rundown of Drake’s 12 Hot 100 top 10 hits in 2018.

God's Plan (number one for 11 weeks), Diplomatic Immunity (number seven), Look Alive Drake (number 5), Walk It Talk It (number 10), Nice for What (number one for eight weeks), Yes Indeed (number six), Nonstop (number two), I'm Upset (number seven), Emotionless (number eight), Don't Matter to Me (number nine), In My Feelings (number one for 10 weeks), MIA (number five).

