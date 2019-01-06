Drake kisses and touches an underage fan, netizens express rage

Canadian rapper Drake has landed in a controversy over an old video that is currently surfacing the internet. In the video, Drake is seen flirting with a 17-year-old girl on stage at a concert and kissing her. Of course, the video was termed ‘disturbing’ by many who went on to troll him majorly on social media. Drake is now the subject of hilarious memes that are currently doing the rounds on the internet.

As per the video, Drake calls the girl to the stage, spins her and stands behind her. He then dances with her and begins kissing her neck. He goes on to ask her age later and when the girl says she is 17, Drake responds saying, "I can’t go to jail yet, man! 17? Why do you look like that? You thick...look at all this." "Well look, I had fun. I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you,” he adds. He then sends her off stage with a kiss on her hand, cheeks, forehead and lips while the audiences hoots and claps.

As expected, fans were quick to take their agitation for the same on Twitter.

#Drake be like: "Can I see some ID?" *underage girl*: *hands id to him* Drake: pic.twitter.com/3mAV0lQSRI — Spencer Davis (@spalda816913) 5 January 2019

Drake is a whole entire piece of shit for this After she reveals she is underage... "Why you look like that?" "Awwww man I can't go to jail!" "I don't know if I should feel guilty but I had a good time" And talks about how good her breasts felt 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/2P7od6XGku — Ketchup, Mustard, or Both?! (@FeministaJones) January 5, 2019

Drake: i don't know if i should feel bad but i like the way your breasts feel against my chestpic.twitter.com/KzCTlc5aqP — feb 14 (@BIGBABYCHARLIE) January 5, 2019