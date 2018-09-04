Drake might have a Kiki but it’s not Kim Kardashian

Despite what social media thinks, Kim K is not Drake’s Kiki. The model-entrepreneur put all talks of her being in a relationship with Drake to rest through an online post. Several theorists came up with the conclusion that Kardashian was in fact, Kiki from Drake’s song In My Feelings.
A Twitter user justified his beliefs of the two having had a relationship through a series of posts. He believes that Drake was telling people for months that he had slept with Kim but no one seemed to believe him.
The keen-eyed dude dwelved deep into the song’s lyrics to prove himself. He noted that In My Feelings start with the line, “Kiki do you love me?” Believe it or not, in one of the many episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it is revealed that one of Kim’s nicknames is Kiki.
According to reports, Drake and the Jenners live in the same neighbourhood in Hidden Hills, California. In the song Can’t take a Joke, the theorist shows a map detailing the distance between Kim and Drake’s house. The lyrics g, "I cut down the block, made a right," and the map too shows that their home is around the block.
The Shade Room posted a video on social media where they discussed the possibility of the theory. As the video gained attention, Kim commented “Never happened. End of story," brushing aside all the rumours.