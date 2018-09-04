image
Tuesday, September 4th 2018
English
Drake might have a Kiki but it’s not Kim Kardashian

hollywood

Drake might have a Kiki but it’s not Kim Kardashian

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 04 2018, 5.26 pm
back
DrakeEntertainmenthollywoodIn My FeelingsKikiKim Kardashian
nextHappy Birthday Beyoncé: Mommy Tina recalls a 4-month old Queen B!
ALSO READ

Pilots top Kiki challenge after dancing outside MOVING plane!

2018 MTV Video Music Awards: Cardi B, Beyonce, Jay-Z lead nominations among others

DADDY Drake reveals he has a kid, and the mum is a former PORNSTAR!