Drake sues woman over wrong rape allegations

It is not all fun and games with the Kiki-singer Drake as the star is taking legal action against Layla Lace, a woman he had met last year. According to reports, the rapper claims that Lace made false allegations of rape against him and that she faked a pregnancy following a one-night stand. Drake reportedly did not want to carry on any relationship with Lace.

A copy of the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, alleges that Drake met Lace during his Boy Meets World Tour in Manchester last year. He mentioned in the lawsuit that following one of his concerts in February 2017, the duo spent the night together at his hotel, having consensual sex. Drake also added that “Layla also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex..."

The report adds that the lawsuit was filed by lawyer Larry Stein, and it mentioned that Lace was enraged when Drake sent her back instead of taking her along for his tour. The lawsuit apparently includes copies of the text messages received by Drake from Layla after their alleged hook up. Lace later claimed that she was pregnant and threatened to leak the messages sent between them. In May 2017, Lace brought in a lawyer and demanded money for the alleged child. She also threatened to defame him after TMZ posted an article where it was reported that the rapper had not met her.

Meanwhile, Drake’s lawsuit mentioned that Lace declined to take a paternity test and that the entire incident was a scam. It also added that Lace alleged that Drake raped her, got a new lawyer to demand money or she’ll make the rape complaint public. According to TMZ, Drake is suing Lace for “civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.”