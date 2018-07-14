Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have makeup-free reunion on day off

The Charlie’s Angels co-stars and self-proclaimed “old school sisters” took an early start to the weekend on Friday to have some good old girls’ time on their day off. Longtime BFFs Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz love a makeup-free moment and treated their fans to a fresh-faced selfie of their time together.

While driving out for their “playdate,” Barrymore, 43, snapped a quick selfie with Diaz, 45, in the car that showed off both of their bare-faced, makeup-free skin — without any filter.

In the picture’s caption, Barrymore made sure her fans know that even when she’s not wearing makeup, sun safety is a key component to her beauty routine. “#SUNSCREENALWAYS” she hashtagged the post — in all caps for extra emphasis.

Barrymore and Diaz have been friends since forming their friendship on the set of Charlie’s Angels 18 years ago. The two actresses starred alongside Lucy Liu in the big screen adaptation of Charlie's Angels in 2000, as well as the 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Diaz was one of Barrymore's bridesmaids at her 2012 wedding to now ex-husband Will Kopelman. And looks like though things have changed in their life, they are there for each other.​