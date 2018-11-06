Drool alert: Idris Elba is People Magazine’s sexiest man alive for 2018

British actor Idris Elba was named 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine on Monday. The 48-year-old actor, who starred in The Wire and Luther, was surprised after winning the title and expressed that the honour has given him a boost of self-confidence. His selection was revealed at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, with the actor appearing via Skype from London.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” he told the magazine. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise, an ego boost for sure.”

“My mom is going to be very, very proud,” he added.

Elba will be appearing on the cover of a special double issue of People that will arrive on newsstands on Friday.

One of Britain’s best-known stars, Elba also won a Golden Globe for his lead role in Luther. The 46-year-old also starred as Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and in Marvel’s Thor franchise.

Other celebrities who won the title in the previous years include Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and Blake Shelton.