Drop everything and watch Deadpool dance to the tunes of Celine Dion

We’ve all heard Celine Dion in iconic films such as Beauty and the Beast and Titanic. The Titanic song is probably the most famous and is loved by all generations. The singer has now signed up with director Ryan Reynolds to sing for Deadpool, in a track titled Ashes.

The song starts with Celine owning a stage and singing to an empty hall. A few shots from the film appear during the song even as more musicians slip in later in the clip. But the highlight is a man in a red suit moving on to the stage. While Celine Dion does her thing, Deadpool can be seen walking up to the stage, in a style perfected by ballet dancers. It’s a sight to behold.

As the music reaches its peak, Deadpool begins dancing – in intense ballerina style – throwing his arms and legs all over the place as he spins and twirls on stage.

The video is in tune with the unusual marketing style employed by the filmmakers. They kicked off their campaigns with a spoof of The Joy of Painting, a show by Bob Ross. The trailer even trolled the film’s cast Josh Brolin, who played the role of Thanos in Avengers Infinity War. The final trailer also took some pot shots at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even DC Extended Universe.

Deadpool 2 releases on May 18. The film will showcase a new villain and will have Deadpool creating a team to take him down.