Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle admits she misses Suits

It was in May this year when actress Meghan Markle turned the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Though she has been a part of many TV series and even a few films, the actress has been famously known for her role of Rachel Zane in the TV series Suits. Just a few months before her wedding, the actress bid adieu to acting and now is busy with the Royal Duties.

But, looks like her fans are missing her and even Meghan misses being on the sets. During a recent trip to Ireland with her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess visited the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin. It was here that Meghan stopped to meet locals and a fan told her that she misses her in Suits. To the delight of the fan, Meghan said she misses it too.

The fan Fiona Moore told the Daily Mail, "I'm a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said 'so do I,'." Moore also stated that the former actress looked very relaxed and was joking and laughing.

Meghan featured in the hit TV series for seven years, and we are sure Fiona Moore isn’t the only one missing Rachel Zane.