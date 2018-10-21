Dude, Where's My Car? Director Danny Leiner no more

It’s a sad day for director Danny Leiner fans. The Dude, Where’s My Car director breathed his last on Saturday. The director, famous for his slapstick comedies, died at the age of 57 at his home in Los Angeles after a rather long battle with cancer. Representatives of the director confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ross Putman, one of Leiner’s closest friends and collaborators confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

Leiner was a leader of sorts in the popular slacker comedies genre with movies like The Sopranos, Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls, Sports Night, Flashback, We Got Next among many others to his credit. But it’s his blockbuster film Dude, Where's My Car?, starring Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott, that put him on the map. The film earned a whopping $73.2 million at the box office. Leiner’s famous directorial ‘Harold & Kumar’ resulted in two sequels, but they weren’t directed by him.

I am so saddened to hear about the passing of Danny Leiner, who became my friend when he directed Harold and Kumar go to Whitecastle. Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion. To his friends and family, my deepest condolences. — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) October 20, 2018

Very sad to learn that our friend Danny Leiner passed away. We initially got to know each other when he directed Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle. Sending my love to his family & friends. He was such a funny, thoughtful, encouraging person. — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) October 20, 2018

His Harold & Kumar stars John Cho and Kal Penn took to their respective social media handles to remember the man. Cho said Leiner was a ‘sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion’ while Penn described him as a ‘funny, thoughtful, encouraging person’.