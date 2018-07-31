Dumbledore’s Army is recruiting! Eight must-know spells for every Harry Potter fan

Last we heard, Dumbledore’s Army was still recruiting and they’re taking anyone who’re against the Death Eaters – yes, Voldemort is dead but the followers of the Dark Lord still live amongst us, looking for the slightest break that they can widen into a gaping hole of evil. Like any army, the DA too needs to be prepared and if you’re someone who’s a little slow on spells, here’s a refresher. After all, the Aurors can only do this much.

Aguamenti

This charm lets you conjure a jet of water using your wand. Though Gamp's Law of Elemental Transfiguration has ‘food’ as an exception, it doesn’t seem to apply for water.

Alohomora

This charm helps open locked doors. You won’t have to carry your keys everywhere.

Bombarda Maxima

This is an offensive spell, used to create explosions and destroying large objects. Next time you want to blow up that annoying aunt who keeps creeping the hell out of you, you know what to do. Actually, don’t.

Confringo

Apply the confringo curse to something and watch it go kaboom when it touches anything. This is a deadly spell so make sure you don’t forget what you’ve cursed.

Expelliarmus

Harry Potter’s signature spell and one of the first ones he taught at the DA. Expelliarmus disarms you opponent without harming them.

Expecto Patronum

The Patronus charm is one of the most difficult ones to master. It is a powerful shield charm against Dementors, who spread darkness and depression everywhere.

Muffliato

This charm is useful during private conversations as it makes sure people around you can’t hear you. Hmm… can be quite useful in office… eh?

Stupefy

This is a useful spell to stun someone. If you’re attacked and you don’t want to kill, stun the dude so you can escape without the law running after you.

Expel the spell and watch the world marvel. Just take cues from the Boy Who Lived aka Harry Potter. He lived amongst the muggles and turned out to the wizard who defeated Voldemort. And yes, Happy birthday, Harry.