Dwanta Claus is in town! The Rock has a big surprise for his stuntman

If you thought your office colleague was cool, wait till you hear about Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Known as one of the most generous celebrities around, The Rock called in his cousin Tanoai Reed, who is also his stuntman, and surprised him with a brand new truck! Warning: The following video will make your heart melt.
SURPRISE! I love handing over keys🔑🎁 I love you brother and enjoy your new truck! Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honors. All done with one goal in mind - deliver the best movie possible to the world. I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he’s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together. As you’ll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that’s the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We’re just getting started. Enjoy your new truck! #LetsRoll 🤟🏾
Johnson fooled Reed into thinking they have an interview, about them working together over the years. As the interview progresses, Dwayne talks about Reed, and recollects the time he first saw him. He felt that Reed looked a lot like his own twin. “The truth is, he’s been an incredible partner and brother to me, it’s been an honour for me and I want to say from the bottom of my heart I love you, I thank you, and enjoy your new truck,” said Johnson. Reed’s reaction is one to remember!
Here’s a look at some photos from Reed’s Instagram account. If we didn’t know, we’d easily mistake him for the real deal.
Reed had worked as The Rock’s stuntman since The Scorpion King, which was released in 2002. From what the Rock said, it looks like Reed gave it his all for the former wrestler. Reed had broken several bones, severed tendons, tore ligaments and ‘just been an overall dominating bad-ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honours,’ as Johnson captioned on Instagram.