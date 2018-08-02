Dwanta Claus is in town! The Rock has a big surprise for his stuntman

If you thought your office colleague was cool, wait till you hear about Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Known as one of the most generous celebrities around, The Rock called in his cousin Tanoai Reed, who is also his stuntman, and surprised him with a brand new truck! Warning: The following video will make your heart melt.

Johnson fooled Reed into thinking they have an interview, about them working together over the years. As the interview progresses, Dwayne talks about Reed, and recollects the time he first saw him. He felt that Reed looked a lot like his own twin. “The truth is, he’s been an incredible partner and brother to me, it’s been an honour for me and I want to say from the bottom of my heart I love you, I thank you, and enjoy your new truck,” said Johnson. Reed’s reaction is one to remember!

Here’s a look at some photos from Reed’s Instagram account. If we didn’t know, we’d easily mistake him for the real deal.

Reed had worked as The Rock’s stuntman since The Scorpion King, which was released in 2002. From what the Rock said, it looks like Reed gave it his all for the former wrestler. Reed had broken several bones, severed tendons, tore ligaments and ‘just been an overall dominating bad-ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honours,’ as Johnson captioned on Instagram.