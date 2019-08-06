Dwayne Johnson has been everywhere. He has been in front of and behind the camera. He has broken bones and had his tendons torn in the wrestling ring. On Monday he revealed that he had quietly retired from wrestling on the Canadian talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan. Johnson said, "I miss wrestling. I love wrestling. I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have a wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish. But there’s nothing like a live crowd, live audience, a live microphone."
Check out Dwayne Johnson's picture below:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to my dad Rocky "Soulman" Johnson aka the original Rock! The man who broke color barriers for blacks in the world of Pro Wrestling in the 60's, 70's and early 80's - back in the day when wrestling was not the global commercialized business it is today, but rather an extremely hard core cut throat business where he and other wrestlers would be paid in cash nightly and carry guns on them just case "things got a little out of hand" in these small towns all across the U.S. He started kickin' my ass on the wrestling mats and in the gym when I was around 10yrs old and would always say, "If you throw up go outside and if you want sympathy go home to your mother.. but either way you're gonna work your ass off to earn your respect." The more experienced I become, the more grateful I am for my pops and all the defining DNA tools he's given me. #HappyBirthdaySoulman #FirstBlackWWETagTeamChamps #NoSubstituteForHardWork #Ever #AndNoGoingHomeToMama 💪🏾
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
It was in the year 1996 that Johnson made his debut in the wrestling ring following in the footsteps of his father, who was popularly known as Rocky Johnson. He started with the ring name Rocky Maivia. In his first match, he was the sole survivor in an eight-man elimination match. Despite numerous wins, even after this Johnson failed to win the hearts of the public at first. In 1997, he took upon the name, The Rock. His popularity among the audiences began to rise after his win in the King of the Ring tournament in 1998. He retired from WWE in 2004 after his contract with them expired. Following this, he began pursuing his acting career full time.
His most popular feud has been with John Cena since 2011. In 2012, he beat Cena and praised him calling the chance to wrestle with him an honor. Exactly a year after this, he lost to Cena in a rematch. Following the match, Johnson underwent surgery after for his hip tendons that had been torn in the course of the match.
Check out Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram
Surgery a success! Dr repaired 3 hernial tears (fun pain). Superman is on the mend.. #WeFallWeRise
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
Apart from this Dwayne Johnson also attempted to pursue a career in football. In the University of Miami, he played for their national championship team but was later replaced due to numerous injuries. He had also signed up for the Canadian Football League but did not make the team. Considering his long and successful wrestling and acting career, we should probably be thankful for that!Read More