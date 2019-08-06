Soheib Ahsan August 06 2019, 11.55 am August 06 2019, 11.55 am

Dwayne Johnson has been everywhere. He has been in front of and behind the camera. He has broken bones and had his tendons torn in the wrestling ring. On Monday he revealed that he had quietly retired from wrestling on the Canadian talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan. Johnson said, "I miss wrestling. I love wrestling. I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have a wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish. But there’s nothing like a live crowd, live audience, a live microphone."

It was in the year 1996 that Johnson made his debut in the wrestling ring following in the footsteps of his father, who was popularly known as Rocky Johnson. He started with the ring name Rocky Maivia. In his first match, he was the sole survivor in an eight-man elimination match. Despite numerous wins, even after this Johnson failed to win the hearts of the public at first. In 1997, he took upon the name, The Rock. His popularity among the audiences began to rise after his win in the King of the Ring tournament in 1998. He retired from WWE in 2004 after his contract with them expired. Following this, he began pursuing his acting career full time.

His most popular feud has been with John Cena since 2011. In 2012, he beat Cena and praised him calling the chance to wrestle with him an honor. Exactly a year after this, he lost to Cena in a rematch. Following the match, Johnson underwent surgery after for his hip tendons that had been torn in the course of the match.

