image
Saturday, October 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Dwayne Johnson celebrates the 70th birthday of the 'matriarch solid ROCK' of his family

Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson celebrates the 70th birthday of the 'matriarch solid ROCK' of his family

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 27 2018, 2.20 pm
back
Ata JohnsonDwayne JohnsonEntertainmenthollywoodThe Rock
nextJohnny in Depp water? No more a part of the Pirates of Caribbean franchise
ALSO READ

Smackdown owes The Rock, here's why!

Dwayne Johnson teams up with Netflix for his next!

Nice guy Dwayne Johnson makes this wish come true