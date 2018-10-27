Dwayne Johnson celebrates the 70th birthday of the 'matriarch solid ROCK' of his family

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has been very much vocal about his up and close relationship with his mother. Their banter on social media often bring tears to our eyes, but looks like this time it was different. On Friday, the beefed up man took to his Instagram account and shared a video which sees him along with his family celebrating his momma’s birthday.

As per the video, we see the entire Johnson clan clad in garlands and all set to celebrate the big day. Momma, Ata Johnson is brimming with joy as she cuts the cake amidst her near and dear ones. Well, that’s not all, as the video also highlights the rapport and love Dwayne and Ata share.

However, it’s the caption used by The Rock to share this video which speaks volume about their relationship. Right from almost losing her to cancer, she attempting suicide and having a head on collision with a drunk driver, Rock’s momma’s surely has gone through a lot in the past. The Rock even tagged her maa as the matriarch solid ROCK of his family. Indeed, he is a dotting son!

