Dwayne Johnson meets The Rock lookalikes from the water world!

Dwayne The Rock Johnson may be the highest paid star in Hollywood, but he is also the most hairless one from the industry *sigh*. Hello fellas, do not take us wrong here, we are referring to the parts that show at least *rolls eyes*. Oiled up almost all the time when he is posing for pictures, flashing his shinning bald self like a pro. So when Dwayne posted few adorable pictures from Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta, we couldn’t help but notice the similarity between the glistening Rock and the two inmates he posed with; the Beluga Whale and the Seal.

The Beluga Whale certainly has the size and of course the same attitude to match that of The Rock. Almost as muscular and agile as the WWE wrestler turned action hero, Dwayne and they bond well too.

Up next is the seal. However, it seems like the creature has caught the fancy of the Jumanji star. Perhaps didn’t quite give him the love that Rock’s so used to. As Dwayne puts it ‘he has found his new co-stars’, it would be a visual delight if the film is actually made featuring these water babies!