Dwayne Johnson on Brian Christopher Lawler’s death: I never knew him to be suicidal

WWE wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler passed away on July 29, 2018. The professional wrestler shocked everyone as he committed suicide. Earlier in July this year, Brian was arrested and jailed for driving under the influence. He was found hanging in a cell at the Hardeman County Jail. Well, Lawler was a very close friend of wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson. The Rock took to Instagram to share an emotional post on his ‘good bud’ Brian.

Johnson has revealed how close he was to Lawler. He has written about how they met during their USWA and became great friends and even after joining WWE nothing changed between them. The actor has also stated in his post that he never knew Brian was suicidal and it hurts him that his friend took such a drastic step and ended his life. Dwayne has thanked Brian for being such a great friend. Well, the post clearly expresses Johnson’s grief. He is surely missing his friend a lot.

Brian Christopher Lawler’s funeral took place on August 3, 2018 and his father had posted on Instagram about it. May his soul rest in peace.