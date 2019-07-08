Darshana Devi July 08 2019, 5.13 pm July 08 2019, 5.13 pm

Social media is the best place if you want to witness the biggest celebrities expressing their love for each other. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart make one such couple who never fail to get us ROFLing by taking digs at each other in the most obnoxious ways. But despite the two dropping the most savage comments at each other time and again, we all know that it’s all in jest. For a change, Dwayne has overflowed his love for Kevin this time and before you ask ‘why’ and how’, let us tell you that it was for Kevin’s birthday that was on July 6.

To mark his buddy’s 40th birthday, Dwayne posted a monochrome picture of the two which sees them involved in some fun conversation. Calling himself Kevin’s ‘daddy’, he stated that he is very proud of everything the birthday boy accomplished in this world. He further added that keeping aside the ‘silly jokes’ aside, he is ‘proud’ to call him his brother. “You’re a shining star example of what ‘being the hardest worker in the room’ exemplifies,” he continued. He signed off writing ‘love ya’.

Take a look at Dwayne Johnson’s post for Kevin Hart here: