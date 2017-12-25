Dwayne Johnson releases India Exclusive video just for his fans!

The WWE star turned actor Dwayne Johnson gave a special surprise to his Indian fans. Through his latest marketing stint for his upcoming film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which is about to release, he struck the right cord by sharing something about the national obsession for cricket.

In a new video uploaded by Star Cricket's twitter handle, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tells us that for the sake of his Indian fans, he will try and learn cricket. So he is shown a video where he has to guess some of the umpire's gestures just like he plays the game of Jumanji. But then The Rock comically made everything about himself.

The first gesture had the umpire raise his finger to indicate the player is out, but Johnson interpreted it as that the umpire is telling him that if he joins this field, he would be number one. When the umpire indicates no-ball, Johnson understands this as a gesture that millions of his fans are on the right side of the umpire. And the fun goes on. Needless to say, Johnson gets all the umpire's gestures wrong!

In the next round called, 'What's it called?' he easily recognised Dhoni's helicopter shot. In fact, he identified all the batting styles in this round.

In the end, The Rock promises that he will surely try to get on the field to play cricket, and wishes the cricket team all the very best in their future tournaments.

Through this video, Johnson is trying to reciprocate the love that his Indian fans have given him in abundance. The video was played on Star Sports on Sunday, 24th December during the India v/s Sri Lanka final T20 match.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will be in theatres on December 29 2017.