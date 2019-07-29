Soheib Ahsan July 29 2019, 10.26 am July 29 2019, 10.26 am

In the past, stuntmen were often relied on for most of the action scenes but these days the acting artists are often qualified for such scenes themselves. Although this might be interesting, it seems that this endangers the crew of the film in some cases. Dwayne Johnson, in an Instagram video, revealed that fellow wrestler Roman Reigns has great aiming skills. Nevertheless, finding this out on the sets of Hobbs and Shaw resulted in a painful situation for one of the film's camera operators.

Revealed earlier in the trailer, Hobbs and Shaw will see the duo visit Dwayne Johnson aka Hobbs' family in Samoa for help against Idris Elba's Brixton. Hobbs' family is shown to be a culturally-rooted one who engages in a battle with sticks and clubs. In one of these scenes, Roman Reigns portrays The Rock's brother and fights alongside him with a club. Johnson revealed that the problem was that Reigns thought that the clubs were to be thrown. This is how a camera operator ended up being hit with a flying club in the face. In Johnson's video, Reigns stated that he has still not stopped apologizing the camera operator even though he brushed himself off and held no grudge against Reigns after the incident at all. Johnson added that all this was happening literally behind his back which was why he did not see it happening and only heard someone exclaim 'Oh my god!' very loudly. Notably, Hobbs and Shaw will be Reigns' debut into Hollywood.

