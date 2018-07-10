Dwayne Johnson reveals his daughter Simone wants to become a WWE wrestler

Dwayne Johnson is surely known for the movies that he is doing now, but he started his career as professional wrestler. More than his real name, he was and is still famously known as The Rock, his ring name. Well, recently while talking to Good Morning America, the actor revealed that his daughter Simone wants to become a WWE wrestler.

Johnson said, "She's so smart, we're all so proud of her. She's going into her senior year. She signed with IMG as a model. She was a Golden Globes ambassador. Simone is working so hard and her work has already started. She wants to be a WWE wrestler."

"I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is I support that’. And wrestling was good to me. I started my career in Madison Square Garden, so bring it on. She's going to be a champ,” he added.

Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson was sitting in the audience during the interview, and speaking about her thoughts on Simone’s decision to be a wrestler, she said, "She will lay the smack down," referring to her son's famous slogan.

Well, we surely can’t wait to see Simone in the wrestling ring.

Talking about Dwayne Johnson’s next movie, he will be seen in Skyscraper which hits the screens on July 13, 2018.