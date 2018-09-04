Dwayne Johnson says beware of fake Dwayne Johnsons

We all have received those dodgy emails claiming we can make a quick buck by following their instructions. Shady as they are, they’ve now pushed things up a notch and have included wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson in their devious schemes. For the perpetrators, it’s another day at the office, except with The Rock’s name attached to them, so they can carry on with their activities while attempting to look legit.

These guys have people thinking that The Rock, who is known to be very warm natured, is giving away cars and cash in exchange of…cash. Of course, they are fake, and DJ is speaking out about it. In a post shared on Instagram, he said, "There has been an extraordinary amount of people engaging with these people and sending them money. Do not send them money."

Apparently, the scam is active on Facebook, as per the caption on his post. The actor cautioned his fans to be smart and vigilant, and report any of these incidents, adding that he already has law enforcers working on it.

Meanwhile, DJ recently revealed that he wanted to play football in Canada but he was dropped from the team, leaving him miserable and with only $7 to his name. However, he also said that “sometimes our biggest and most important dreams that don’t come true are often times the best thing that never happened,”