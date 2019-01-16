Dwayne Johnson sets record straight about a fabricated interview

Dwayne Johnson is one of those Hollywood actors who is always connected to his fans through social media. He is undoubtedly one of the most active celebs and updates his fans about his day to day life. So, recently, when a fabricated interview of him was published, the actor promptly took to Instagram to set the record straight that he has not given any interview.

The interview was published by a British tabloid and it quoted the actor as, "smacking down snowflakes.” Dwayne, in the video shared by him, is clearing that he has not given any such interview and he never said things that are insulting and criticising millennials. He has called the interview a 100 per cent fabricated. He has hoped his fans knew that it is not a real DJ interview. Well, we must say that it is great to see that Johnson is clearing all the stuff directly with his fans and not taking the help of his spokesperson or PR team.

Last seen in Skyscraper, Johnson has two movies in his kitty, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Jungle Cruise. While the former is slated to release in August this year, the latter will hit the screens in July 2020.