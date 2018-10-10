image
Thursday, October 11th 2018
English
Dwayne Johnson teams up with Netflix for his next!

Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson teams up with Netflix for his next!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 10 2018, 7.41 pm
back
ake KasdanDwayne JohnsonEntertainmentFast And FurioushollywoodJohn HenryJumanji: Welcome to the JungleNetflix
nextPriyanka Chopra (b)rings sexy back!
ALSO READ

Nice guy Dwayne Johnson makes this wish come true

Dwayne Johnson says beware of fake Dwayne Johnsons

Daughter rocks Dwayne Johnson diet regimen!