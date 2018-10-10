Dwayne Johnson teams up with Netflix for his next!

Netflix has secured rights to a new movie titled John Henry and The Statesmen that will feature international superstar Dwayne Johnson in the lead role. The film is an original pitch from writer Tom Wheeler, and also marks the reunion of the actor and his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle director, Jake Kasdan. The film is the actor’s first feature with Netflix, which marks another win for the streaming giant after roping in Mark Wahlberg and Ryan Reynolds for its upcoming projects.

Johnson, who will also serve as a producer of the film, will essay the role of John Henry, ‘a folk hero so strong that he raced a steam-powered rock-drilling machine by using a hammer to drive railroad spikes into the ground and won, only for his heart to give out as the competition ended’.

Here’s a quick quote from Johnson on the same.

"Netflix is the perfect partner and platform for us to continue entertaining our global audience in a disruptive way. These diverse characters speak to a legacy of storytelling that is more relevant than ever and span across a worldwide audience regardless of age, gender, race or geography," he stated.

Meanwhile, Johnson is currently filming Fast and Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw, in London and Kasdan is in pre-production on the Jumanji sequel.