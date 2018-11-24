Dwayne Johnson: The Rock is thankful he couldn’t afford Thanksgiving once

Actor and WWE star Dwayne Johnson has an estimated $220 million net worth and stands amongst the highest-earning actors in the world. However, he wasn’t always so fortunate. As the 46-year-old celebrated Thanksgiving in London this year, he recalled of a time when he couldn’t even afford to buy a turkey!

Going down the memory lane, The Rock put up a picture of a huge cooked Turkey on Instagram, on Friday, and wrote a heartfelt caption. He went back to 27 years ago when he and his family were ‘piss broke’ and could only pray for someone to invite them over for Thanksgiving.

“The universe answered our prayers because friends of ours called to say Happy Thanksgiving,” he wrote. He also revealed that this is the first time he is away from home on Thanksgiving.

The Fast and Furious star further mentioned how recollecting such incidents helps him live a ‘better and more grateful life’.

In his following post, he went on to share that while in London, he and his girlfriend ended their Thanksgiving by attending a performance of Hamilton.

On the professional front, Johnson will feature in the upcoming comedy Fighting with My Family. He also has Hobbs and Shaw and Disney’s Jungle Cruise in his kitty.