image
Saturday, November 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Dwayne Johnson: The Rock is thankful he couldn’t afford Thanksgiving once

Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson: The Rock is thankful he couldn’t afford Thanksgiving once

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 24 2018, 2.11 pm
back
DisneyDwayne JohnsonEntertainmentFighting with My FamilyHobbs and ShawhollywoodJungle CruiseThe RockWWE
nextJustin Bieber rings in his 'first Thanksgiving as a married man'
ALSO READ

The Rock introduces his cast member, what’s the size of that cheat meal?

Drool alert: Idris Elba is People Magazine’s sexiest man alive for 2018

Dwayne Johnson celebrates the 70th birthday of the 'matriarch solid ROCK' of his family