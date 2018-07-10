Dwayne Johnson wants to bribe his little fans and we know why

Dwayne Johnson has been busy with the promotions of his movie Skyscraper. The actor recently visited China to promote his movie and a little fan’s gesture surely moved him. Dwayne took to Instagram to share a video from his China visit in which a small girl is expressing her love for him in English.

The little girl won him over. So much so that the actor is now willing to bribe all his little fans with cookies, cakes and toys so that they always say nice things about him. Well, we must say that Dwayne is trying really hard to win over the little fans and expand his fan base.

Talking about Skyscraper, the film is slated to hit the screens on July 13, 2018 in the US. According to Johnson, it is a cross cultural film that properly represents the Chinese people and culture. The movie is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and also stars Neve Campbell and Chin Han.

The trailer of the film has been released and it has received a great response. There are many moments in the trailer that will surely make your eyes wide open. In India, Skyscraper will hit the screens on July 20, 2018. Apart from English, it will also be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.