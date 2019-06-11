Darshana Devi June 11 2019, 12.21 am June 11 2019, 12.21 am

WWE legend and actor Dwayne Johnson is one active Instagrammer and there’s no denial over that. From posting updates about his upcoming projects to treating fans with BTS glimpses from the sets of his films and his personal life, the actor has always kept fans hooked to his social media accounts. But more than anything, it's his aww-dorable posts with his kids and his wife that send the internet into a frenzy. Fans just love going through his posts with his daughters and his Monday’s post has left us smitten again!

The superstar put up an extremely cute picture on the photo-sharing app and it sees him having a chilling session with his daughter in the pool. While his daughter is about to make her jump in the water, the Rock looks endearingly at her. As part of his caption, he wrote about how he is loving to see the little one conquer her fears and learn how to swim. He further added that he cherishes the moments when his munchkin says that she ‘has to pee’ and the two then get into an evil mode and the actor asks her to ‘just pee in the pool’. His post has garnered over 21 lakh in just one hour and no points for guessing why!

Take a look at Dwayne's post here: