Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper secure a China release amidst the summer blackout

Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming film Skyscraper has finalized a release date in China. This comes as a major development since getting a launch date around the time Beijing usually blocks Hollywood films is very rare. The film clinched the July 20 spot for its release in China. It is assumed that the involvement of Legendary Entertainment, a Chinese company, could have played a part in securing the release in China.

Around this time of the year, new Hollywood films face a blackout in China so that domestic films can be screened and get a fair amount of time on the big screens in the region.

In Skyscraper, The Rock takes up the role of a former FBI agent Will Ford, who was a leader of the Hostage Rescue Team and a war veteran. He is sent on an assignment in China when the tallest and the safest building in the country goes up in flames, and Will is blamed for it. As a wanted man, he must be on the run, find the real culprits, save his family who are trapped above the fire line, and also clear his name.

Marshall Thurber is credited for writing and directing Skyscraper. The film will release in North America on July 13, but other countries will follow in the same week.