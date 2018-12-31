image
Monday, December 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Dwayne The Rock Johnson buys an expensive present for his mum on Christmas!

Hollywood

Dwayne The Rock Johnson buys an expensive present for his mum on Christmas!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 31 2018, 6.43 pm
back
Ata JohnsonDwayne JohnsonEntertainmenthollywoodInstagramSocial MediaThe Rock
nextAvengers Endgame: Wolverine to be a part of the film as well? Google says so
ALSO READ

The Rock crashes Kevin Hart's Instagram Live session and its LIT!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just got smacked down by guess who?

Dwayne Johnson: The Rock is thankful he couldn’t afford Thanksgiving once