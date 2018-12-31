Dwayne The Rock Johnson buys an expensive present for his mum on Christmas!

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is a genuine man. Why do we say so? As he has been a stunning Instagram influencer in true terms. Be it him posting an inspirational message for his wife to even getting a slap therapy from his kid, the man is LIT. Now, as per The Rock’s latest post, we see that he has gifted a new house to his momma, Ata Johnson on Christmas. It’s not an Xmas gift-giving competition, but if it was, Dwayne would have been the clear winner. *giggles*

In the IG video, Ata, 70, is seen opening a card with a golden ticket inside and starts to read out loud and finally bursts into tears after realising that she has been gifted a new abode. The Rock captioned this cute moment on Instagram and shared his feeling. Right from mentioning how like gypsies his family stayed on the road, then in apartments to also highlighting how he wants his parents to have all the luxuries in life, Dwayne's gift to momma is beautiful.

This is not the first time the 'Baywatch' star Dwayne has been this giving. In March this year, just like a doting son, The Rock gifted his father, Rocky Johnson, a Cadillac after he underwent a severe hip replacement surgery. He also jokingly said that it was the doctor's orders that his paa needed a new car. What a son, seriously!