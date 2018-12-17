Hollywood Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just got smacked down by guess who? Rushabh Dhruv December 17 2018, 12.45 pm December 17 2018, 12.45 pm

Dwayne Johnson is unarguably the best action star in the world. Be it on the silver screen or inside the ring, the beefed-up star has been kick-ass every given time. But then there is someone who can beat this hulk. Dwayne in his latest Instagram post shared a video where we can see him with his daughter Jasmine, who turned three on December 17, 2018. In the video, we see The Rock and his daughter having a fun conversation, but little Jasmine's act cannot be missed either. After all, only she has the guts to slap The Rock so many times with full power.

We see Jasmine smacking papa back-to-back and The Rock can’t even reciprocate. Poor he! WWE legend literally got a slap therapy by his daughter. It's kind of sweet though! In fact, it’s so blissful to see so much love between the two. Dwayne’s birthday wish for his daughter read that may Jasmine have a beautiful soul, kindness, wisdom, and humour just like mommy Lauren Hashian. What an inspirational post by Dwayne, it literally brought tears in our eyes. *sobbing*

Well, this is not the first time Dwayne has shared such LOL videos on his Instagram. The retired wrestler has been doing this from quite some time and teasing fans with some insight into his daily life. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from showbiz.