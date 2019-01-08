Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson takes a jibe at 'little dogs', angers Kevin Hart

If there ever was a Best Bromance Award, the trophy would undoubtedly go to Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. The two share a bromance in a rather unique way. The comedic duo have time and again made us cry with laughter with their constant digs at each other on social media. What’s noteworthy is that the two unleash the most brutal comments at each other and despite which, fans know well that it’s all in jest. And once more, to tickle our funny bones, the duo came up with another hilarious post.

The two, who are known to spend countless hours in the gym, posted videos while doing chain-weight dips. In one of the Instagram stories shared by celebrity fitness trainer Llyod Stevens, the Rock makes it clear to fans that it takes a certain kind of determination to accomplish a physique like him. “Putting in work,” he says in the video. “Big dogs eat, little crying puppies stay on the porch!” he says. His talk obviously didn't go well with Hart. Moments after Kevin Hart saw it, he returned the ‘little dogs’ jibe with another video. “I heard you’re talking about the little dogs,” he began. “Well, guess what? Some little dogs like to drink out of the bowl in the back while the big dogs take a piss!” While he continued with his rant, his crew can be heard saying, “You’ve got to stop, you’re not Dwayne,” hilariously in the background.

This surely had us rolling on the floor laughing! We just love the two, don’t we?