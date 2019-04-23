Early spoiler free reviews of Avengers: Endgame suggest that the film is a 'masterpiece'

Divya Ramnani April 23 2019, 3.17 pm April 23 2019, 3.17 pm

Dear Marvel fans, we are well aware of the fact that your wait for Avengers: Endgame is only getting difficult with each passing day. Well, we do not intend on adding to it, but we have to do our job, right? Coming to the point, the very first reviews of this Russo Brothers’ directorial are out and they are sure to thrill you. P.S. fret not! All these reviews are spoiler free, adventurous and, of course, Marvel’lous. An early premiere of Avengers: Endgame was arranged and it was graced by several Hollywood biggies, including the entire MCU clan.

Well, we have managed to get our hands on some early reviews of Avengers: Endgame and they are sure to pump you up. From calling it the best of the Avengers franchise to labelling it as a masterpiece, the critics left no stone unturned to shower praises. Some also called it an emotional ride with the best climax and many wished that it never ended. Are we surprised here? Sean Gerber wrote, “#AvengersEndgame is every bit the masterpiece it deserves to be. It’s extraordinary. It is a conclusion worthy of the greatest cinematic saga of all time! Congratulations to everyone who had anything to do with this film, or the 21 films before it. I am emotionally spent.” Damn!

Eric Eisenberg, in his review, wrote, “This can’t be understated. #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned.”

The moral of this story is that Avengers: Endgame is everything how fans are expecting it to be like. So, watch out for this one!

Avengers: Endgame will make it to the big screens on April 26, 2019.