Soheib Ahsan July 18 2019, 12.01 am July 18 2019, 12.01 am

Ed Sheeran is all over social media for the release of his latest album titled No. 6 Collaborations Project. The album released in July and his fans are absolutely loving it. The album includes 15 songs and over 21 artists, most of whom Ed Sheeran has worked with for the first time. One of these songs is titled Antisocial, which features Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott coming together for the first time. This was the song which the two sang when Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott's concert, on Tuesday. Not to miss that the singer was without his guitar, which is a rare sight indeed.

Check out Ed Sheeran's video below:

Ed Sheeran's Antisocial was enjoyed by fans, not only for his work with Travis Scott but also because the song saw Sheeran try on a variety of unusual costumes. The singer has been very dedicated to this album going around the country working with many artists. He had earlier posted pictures of himself teasing Bruno Mars saying that he was trying to be like him. The two were working on a song called Blow with Chris Stapleton for the album.

Check out the video for Ed Sheeran's Antisocial below:

Before the release of the album, Ed Sheeran had released a handful of the songs from the album including his duet with Justin Bieber titled I don't care. This song opened up to 10.97 million digital streams worldwide in a single making it the most-streamed song in a single day. Other artists who Ed Sheeran has been working on for this album include Eminem, Cardi B., Skrillex, PnB Rock and various others.