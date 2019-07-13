Ed Sheeran made it very clear to fans that he is open to trying new styles and working with new artists for his latest album titled No. 6 Collaborations Project. On Friday, he released another song, titled Antisocial, featuring Travis Scott from the album. In the song, he can be seen wearing a large brown hair afro wig among other appearance transformations. Sheeran even released a behind-the-scenes video of himself getting ready with the afro wig and posing for the song video. Not only that but he even shakes hands with a dog in the video. Absolutely adorable!
Check out Ed Sheeran's Instagram video below:
More behind the scenes of Antisocial. What you will learn from this is when I’m working with animals I try to shake their hands when I meet them #dogshavefeelingstoo
Sheeran had kept fans eagerly waiting since he teased his multiple unusual transformations in a series of Instagram posts. Going by the song and the unseen transformations we get to see in it, the wait has definitely been worth it. However, these attempts are not his first. Earlier in July, the singer had shared pictures of himself claiming to be like Bruno Mars who he was also working on a song with for the album.
Check out Ed Sheeran's picture as a sailor below:
Here's another one of him in a mullet:
One more, with a painted face mask:
The No. 6 Collaborations Project was released on Friday, although he had released a few songs from the album in June and July. The album consists of 15 songs in which Sheeran will be collaborating with more than 20 artists. These artists include a mix of DJs, singers, and rappers. Some of these include Eminem, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, and many others.Read More