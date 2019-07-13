Soheib Ahsan July 13 2019, 6.12 pm July 13 2019, 6.12 pm

Ed Sheeran made it very clear to fans that he is open to trying new styles and working with new artists for his latest album titled No. 6 Collaborations Project. On Friday, he released another song, titled Antisocial, featuring Travis Scott from the album. In the song, he can be seen wearing a large brown hair afro wig among other appearance transformations. Sheeran even released a behind-the-scenes video of himself getting ready with the afro wig and posing for the song video. Not only that but he even shakes hands with a dog in the video. Absolutely adorable!

Check out Ed Sheeran's Instagram video below:

Sheeran had kept fans eagerly waiting since he teased his multiple unusual transformations in a series of Instagram posts. Going by the song and the unseen transformations we get to see in it, the wait has definitely been worth it. However, these attempts are not his first. Earlier in July, the singer had shared pictures of himself claiming to be like Bruno Mars who he was also working on a song with for the album.

Check out Ed Sheeran's picture as a sailor below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:49am PDT

Here's another one of him in a mullet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 9, 2019 at 8:49am PDT

One more, with a painted face mask:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 9, 2019 at 1:41am PDT