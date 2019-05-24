Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock team up in new song titled Cross Me

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 5.16 pm May 24 2019, 5.16 pm

The new single follows the British singer-songwriter's recent collaboration with Justin Bieber, entitled I Don't Care. After teasing the project on social media, Ed Sheeran has released his new song Cross Me, featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock. The catchy track is produced by Fred Gibson, who also worked on Sheeran's latest hit I Don't Care.

Cross Me sees the trio addressing important women in their lives, issuing an explicit warning to disrespectful people. "If you cross her (anything she needs she can call me)/Then you cross me (don't worry about her that's my seed that's all me)/And nobody's coming close, yeah/And I think that you should know that," they sing in the hook.

Cross Me will appear on Sheeran's forthcoming album No.6 Collaborations Project, out on July 12 via Atlantic. The singer also revealed the 15-song tracklist, which features handwritten song titles with the names of guest artists crossed out. No.6 Collaborations Project will mark Sheeran's first new album since his 2017, Divide. In an Instagram post, the singer explained the impetus behind the collaboration-filled project.

"Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations project. Since then, I've always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year," he wrote.