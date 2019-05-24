  3. Hollywood
Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock team up in new song 'Cross Me'

Hollywood

Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock team up in new song titled Cross Me

Ed Sheeran has released a new catchy track, Cross Me, featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

back
Chance The RapperCross MeDivideEd SheeranFred GibsonI Don't CareNo.6 Collaborations ProjectPnB Rock
nextMadonna and Swae Lee unveil their dramatic Crave video, watch here

within