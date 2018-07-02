Ed Sheeran counter-sues Sam Chokri after being accused of plagiarizing

Singer Ed Sheeran is filing up a lawsuit against another musician, Sam Chokri for losing out on royalties to his song, Shape of You. The hit number allegedly made £20 million in terms of revenue, but the 27-year-old has not earned any money from it since it was put ‘into suspense’. On May 10, Chokri had claimed that Sheeran had copied his music, titled Oh Why.

The Performing Rights Society decides royalty payments. According to Metro, the group banned the Galway Girl singer from getting any payments after looking into a report sent in by Chokri. Sheeran has sent a writ to London’s High Court against Chokri as well as co-writer Ross O’Donoghue, claiming that they hit his ‘revenue streams’ and damaged his reputation. Sheeran’s lawyers are hoping that the court will declare that he didn’t copy the track and claim compensation.

Sheeran denied copying Chokri’s track last year, when the latter wrote to record label Sony, claiming that Shape of You had infringed his copyright, reports The Sun. Shape of You was the bestselling song in 2017, selling a total of 26 million copies.

Meanwhile, Ed has been sued for $100 million for plagiarizing Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On, in his popular song Thinking Out Loud. Reports say that the 2014 number allegedly has the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping,’ of Let’s Get It On.

Looks like nothing is Perfect in Ed’s life right now.