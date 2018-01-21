Ed Sheeran engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

For all of you who danced to the tunes of ‘Shape of you’, hoping Ed Sheeran was singing it to you, here is some sad news. British singer Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to announce his engagement with long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

The ‘Photograph’ singer, who has always kept his relationship out of the public eye, has been dating Seaborn since July 2015. The world got a clue about their relationship only after Taylor Swift expressed her best wishes to the couple on Instagram on their first anniversary.

24-year-old Cherry Seaborn is a risk advisory consultant and the two have known each other since high school. According to reports, the couple started dating back in the summer of 2015 after Sheeran’s friend Taylor Swift invited Seaborn over for her famous Independence Day fête at her Rhode Island home.

“I’ve known Cherry since I was 11. She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting, and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history,” the ‘Castle on the Hill’ singer had told PEOPLE back in March 2017.

Ed Sheeran’s love story, it seems, is what played out in his song ‘Perfect’ in which he meets a childhood friend and eventually falls in love with her. Now the singer can look forward to be ‘The A Team’ with Seaborn.​

Fans too are pumped with the announcement and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple.

Now that Ed Sheeran is engaged, his next album is about to be the most heartfelt and beautifully written one yet. The guy expresses feelings through lyrics like no other 📝🧐 — Liam O’Sullivan (@_LiamOS) January 20, 2018

Ed Sheeran is engaged. But it’s not to me so I’m happy for him but sad for me — Jodie Marsh (@JodieMarsh) January 20, 2018

I can’t believe ed sheeran is engaged i’m so happy he really deserves the most happiness ever omg his next album is gonna be so GOOD — Olivia Massengale (@Ohh_livia77) January 20, 2018

Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest singing sensations of our times. While he was forced to cancel of few dates on his tour late last year due to a bike accident, the singer had a stellar 2017. His hit number ‘Shape Of You’ was among 2017’s biggest selling single.