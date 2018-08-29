Ed Sheeran finally reacts about marriage to his 'perfect' girl

It was a couple of months back when singer Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn through a love-filled Instagram post. In his post, the 27-year-old also described Cherry as a grounding influence on his life. While a series of rumours about his marriage have started doing the rounds ever since then, Ed had remained tight-lipped about the same, until recently. It’s his latest interview in which he has finally reacted on his wedding rumours.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when the singer was quizzed about the rumour of him being already married, he simply shrugged. He was further asked if he would sing at his own wedding and replied with a “no”. Moreover, he also went on to reveal the kind of wedding he would prefer to.

"I don't like large groups of people at the best of times, so I never wanted a wedding where there were loads of people," he said.

Rumours have that the duo got married secretly in the month of February. The two are reportedly school mates and got together in 2015. Ed, who took a brief break from music after his 2014 music album X, also informed BBC earlier that ‘that was the first time he actually had the time to fall in love properly’.