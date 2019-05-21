Ed Sheeran finds a body double in Judi Dench's grandson

In Com Staff May 21 2019, 1.03 pm May 21 2019, 1.03 pm

When Ed Sheeran met Dame Judi Dench’s grandson Sammy, he was so struck by their likeness he tried to hire him as a regular body double. Dame Judi had mentioned ­previously the pair were strikingly similar looking – so much so Sammy, 21, regularly gets stopped and asked for selfies. “He gets mobbed,” she said yesterday. “Now he looks like him even more so.”

Ed invited the family to one of his shows and was so taken by his double he tried to hire him on the spot. But Sammy, who works at a casting agency, did not want to make money from the superstar singer’s appearance. Oscar-winner Judi said, “Sammy refuses to do that, he’s very good.” At Monday’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show VIP day, where Judi was speaking, Hillier Trees presented her with a sapling of an elm resistant to Dutch elm disease, which wiped out more than 30 million trees in the 1960s.

Despite being too frightened of worms to get her hands dirty in her six-acre Surrey garden, Judi has filled her grounds with trees planted to remember lost loved ones. “It’s sweet,” she said of her woodland. “Except you see them get tall quite fast and you think, gosh, they died a long time ago. Nevertheless, I love that my trees are a memorial to friends.”