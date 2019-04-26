Ed Sheeran finds a fan in Justin Bieber amidst collaboration reports

Darshana Devi April 26 2019, 12.11 am April 26 2019, 12.11 am

What’s cooking between Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran? The two pop stars have been dropping hints after hints about an upcoming project and fans have been struggling hard to find out what it is all about. It all started when a report by The Blast suggested the duo is cooking ‘something special’ together, following which, Justin’s post on Thursday hinted at the same once again. It was a usual day when we were just crawling down our social media timeline and spotted the Where Are You Now singer’s ‘big fan’ tweet, with Ed tagged in it.

While the two haven’t made it official yet, Justin’s post has definitely made us more curious now. We now wonder what Ed has to comment on it. What added fuel to the fire was Ed’s manager posting a picture of the singer in front of a green screen. The picture bears similarities with Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber’s post, which has the singer with the same screen in the background. While Ed’s manager captioned the post saying that ‘something is happening’, Hailey shared words of words of appreciation for her better-half, calling him an ‘incredible man’.

Take a look at Ed’s manager Stuart Camp’s post here:

Here’s Hailey’s appreciation post for Justin:

FYI, Ed is the writer of Bieber’s insanely popular Love Yourself. In an earlier interview, the latter shared that he would love to collaborate with the Shape Of You singer again.

"Of course, I want him to write for me again in the future,” Bieber told The Sun. “I get that every artist out there wants him to write for them – but we are buddies and he still owes me from hitting me with a golf club!”

We wait for them to unveil their project soon and we’re sure it’s going to be the biggest news of the day! Undeniably, it won't be surprising to see their collaboration shattering the pop music world.