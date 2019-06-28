Soheib Ahsan June 28 2019, 5.52 pm June 28 2019, 5.52 pm

Whether you're done tapping your foot to Ed Sheeran's, 'I Don't Care' or not, here's a new one for you to go crazy over. He has released a new song, 'Beautiful People' featuring DJ Khaled. The song is a part of his upcoming album titled No. 6 Collaborations Project. The album will see Ed Sheeran collaborate and sing with over 20 artists over the course of 15 songs. The full album will be releasing on July 12. The artists he will be collaborating with will include DJs, rappers and singers, most of whom he will be working with for the first time.

The song, 'Beautiful People' is not only sweet and melodious but its video and lyrics are such that they will leave you in deep thought. The song is about acceptance which encourages you to be happy with who you are rather than aspiring to be someone else. It tries to tell you that society's mindset of beautiful people is all wrong and that true beauty lies in being your honest, real, imperfect self. The video revolves around a couple who are unable to fit in with people at parties as they are not as attractive as them.

This is not unusual with Ed Sheeran as his work often revolves around addressing internal beauty rather than external beauty. His last song, 'I don't care' featuring Justin Bieber debuted with 10.97 million global streams in a single day becoming the most streamed song in a single day.

Apart from music, Ed Sheeran has left his imprint in the film and television world as well. He played a small role in a recent film called, 'Yesterday'. Other than that he made a cameo appearance in Season 7 of the TV show, 'Game of Thrones' as well as in 'The Simpsons' as a character called Brendan.