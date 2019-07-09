Ed Sheeran has been having a lot of fun lately on both the work and personal front. The singer is currently getting ready for the release of his next album called No. 6 Collaborations Project. For this purpose, he has been interacting with numerous artists and traveling to a lot of places. On Friday, Ed Sheeran performed at a concert show in Prague. On the same day, he also tried out a bunch of different looks which will definitely give you a laugh. Check them out below.
On the other hand, Ed Sheeran is also excited about the release of his next album. He reminded fans on Instagram that the full 'shebang' will be out this Friday. He has released a couple of songs from the album in the previous few weeks but there are a lot more to enjoy when the entire album drops. No. 6 Collaborations Project will see Ed Sheeran work with more than 20 artists for the first time in around 15 songs. The list of artists who he will be collaborating with is a mix of DJs, singers, and rappers. Some of these include Eminem, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, and many others.
No.6 collaborations project out friday too. The whole shebang
His duet with Justin Bieber titled, I Don't Care debuted with 10.97 million global streams in a single day becoming the most streamed song in a single day. Apart from songs, Ed Sheeran has also made his mark in the film and television world as well. He appeared in a recent film called, Yesterday. He has also appeared in tv shows like Game of Thrones and The Simpsons.