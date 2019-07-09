Soheib Ahsan July 09 2019, 11.50 pm July 09 2019, 11.50 pm

Ed Sheeran has been having a lot of fun lately on both the work and personal front. The singer is currently getting ready for the release of his next album called No. 6 Collaborations Project. For this purpose, he has been interacting with numerous artists and traveling to a lot of places. On Friday, Ed Sheeran performed at a concert show in Prague. On the same day, he also tried out a bunch of different looks which will definitely give you a laugh. Check them out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 9, 2019 at 1:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 9, 2019 at 8:49am PDT

On the other hand, Ed Sheeran is also excited about the release of his next album. He reminded fans on Instagram that the full 'shebang' will be out this Friday. He has released a couple of songs from the album in the previous few weeks but there are a lot more to enjoy when the entire album drops. No. 6 Collaborations Project will see Ed Sheeran work with more than 20 artists for the first time in around 15 songs. The list of artists who he will be collaborating with is a mix of DJs, singers, and rappers. Some of these include Eminem, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, and many others.

View this post on Instagram No.6 collaborations project out friday too. The whole shebang A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 9, 2019 at 1:51am PDT