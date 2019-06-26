Antara Kashyap June 26 2019, 8.12 pm June 26 2019, 8.12 pm

British singer Ed Sheeran recently announced his new album No.6 Collaboration Project featuring some of the most influential singers in the music industry, including Eminem, 50 Cents, Justin Beiber, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Khalid among others. This is his sixth studio album after Divide, released in 2017. Ed Sheeran recently took to Instagram to tease his new song beautiful people featuring Khalid that will be out on June 28, 2019. In the black and white video, Ed is seen playing his guitar and singing the chorus of his song.

Beautiful people is the second single released by Sheeran after I Don't Care, featuring Justin Beiber that came out in May. Beautiful People, though similar to some of his previous songs, doesn't seem to have the old Sheeran charm. The song's studio version will hopefully be better as it also features the extremely talented singer Khalid.

Check out the acoustic version of Ed Sheeran's Beautiful People:

View this post on Instagram Little bit of Beautiful People. Out Friday peeps A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 26, 2019 at 4:19am PDT

When popular music portal Rap-Up asked Ed Sheeran about the inspiration behind the massive collaborative project, he said, “I’m a huge fan of all of the artists I worked with on the album. Whether I’ve been following them since the beginning of their careers or had their albums on repeat, they’re artists that inspire me and all bring something special to each track.” He took to Instagram to announce the release date of the album and expressed his gratitude to the artists that helped him with his album.

Check out the entire tracklist of the album below: