Ed Sheeran tops the list of best-selling global artist of 2017

International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the organisation that symbolises the recorded music industry worldwide has named Ed Sheeran as the world's best-selling recording artist of 2017. This comes after his unparalleled and record-breaking performance and the success of his third studio album ÷ (Divide). The music album included some of the globally chanted songs and hits such as Shape of You, Castle on the Hill, Galway Girl and Perfect.

According to an IFPI press release, ‘Divide’ which released in March of 2017 was the global best-selling album of last year and has been certified multi-platinum in 36 markets, while ‘Shape of You’ was the best-selling single globally and has been certified as multi-platinum in 32 markets. It is the first time that the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year has had both the best-selling album and single of the year.

Speaking on the success of the Shape of you singer, IFPI Chief Executive, Frances Moore said, "It's wonderful to be able to announce Ed Sheeran as the IFPI Global Recording Artist 2017. The success Ed has achieved is astonishing and a testament to his ability to write and perform songs that connect with a truly global fan base. This year's Global Top 10 really is a 'who's who' of popular music. Each artist has a unique impact on the music industry through the talent and energy they are channeling through their work. I congratulate them all for such a successful year."

“Ed is truly an incredible songwriter, vocalist, and performer, whose ability to tell stories and make people feel is what stands him out from the crowd,” Max Lousada, chief executive of recorded music for Sheeran’s Warner Music Group record label, said in a statement on Monday.

Here's the complete list of top 10 global recording artists of 2017

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. Taylor Swift

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. Eminem

6. Bruno Mars

7. The Weeknd

8. Imagine Dragons

9. Linkin Park

10. The Chainsmokers

Sheeran is the fifth artist to receive the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award. The previous winners include - One Direction (2013), Taylor Swift (2014), Adele (2015) and Drake (2016).