Soheib Ahsan July 03 2019, 9.33 pm July 03 2019, 9.33 pm

Ed Sheeran is a man who likes to have fun, even when he's working and making amazing music. He's been busy meeting and interacting with a lot of people lately for his upcoming album titled No. 6 Collaborations Project. Next on his list is Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton with whom he'll be working on a song titled Blow. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Ed Sheeran shared a few pictures with the caption that he was trying to be Bruno Mars but the latter had said that Ed Sheeran needs more swag. Their song, Blow, will be out on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 3, 2019 at 6:41am PDT

This will be the first time that Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars will be working together along with Chris Stapleton. Ed Sheeran had announced his decision to be working with them in the last week of June when he released the list of songs and artists that he would be working with for the upcoming album. The list included around 20 rappers, DJs and singers with 15 songs. So far he has already released I Don't Care feat. Justin Bieber, Cross Me feat. Chance the rapper and PnB rock and Beautiful People feat. DJ Khaled. His I Don't Care has already broken records to become the most digitally streamed song in a single day. Some other artists he will be working with include Eminem, Skrillex, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Young Thug and many others. The entire album will be releasing on July 12.