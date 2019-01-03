image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ed Sheeran was the Richie Rich of 2018, thanks to his music

Hollywood

Ed Sheeran was the Richie Rich of 2018, thanks to his music

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   January 03 2019, 5.41 pm
back
Ed SheeranEd Sheeran LtdEntertainmenthollywoodNathan Cable Touring
nextAmp up your wardrobe this 2019 by going the Neon way just like Kendall Jenner!
ALSO READ

Mac Miller passes away at the age of 26

Ed Sheeran finally reacts about marriage to his 'perfect' girl

This instrumental cover of Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You by Skin And Bones is bound to win your hearts