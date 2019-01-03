Ed Sheeran was the Richie Rich of 2018, thanks to his music

As 2019 kicked in, we all wanted to shed our 2018 doings and start afresh in the New Year. But looks like Ed Sheeran would want to repeat his last year’s antiques, in fact, would try his level best to give more. Ed Sheeran who was one of the most successful artists around the globe last year was not only busy working but also spent equal time minting money for himself. The pop star’s revelation of his income in 2018 will shock you as it’s HUGE.

As per the figures released by Nathan Cable Touring, Ed Sheeran's company for his live performance of music, he has said to have minted around £38.8 million in 2018 which is like £106,000 a day. The 27-year-old singer has another source of earning from his another company which he has set up for his, writing, recording and production of music, Ed Sheeran Ltd. This company earns him, £75,000 per day, on top of the earnings from Nathan Cable Touring. The documents were filed with Companies House, United Kingdom’s registrar of companies on December 31, 2018.

The UK based singer has not just made big numbers last year, he also shattered the all-time record of the most cash made in a single year by a musician, making a huge amount of £342million in the last 12 months.

View this post on Instagram Thank god for factor 50 sunscreen - photo by Nic Minns A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Apr 1, 2018 at 10:42pm PDT

With just seven years in the music business as a professional, Ed has already made his presence felt and the day is not far when he'll turn out to be the king of the music market.