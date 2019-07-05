Soheib Ahsan July 05 2019, 10.36 pm July 05 2019, 10.36 pm

What happens when three talented artists like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, and Chris Stapleton come together to work and make a song? They make mindblowing music nothing else. This statement is no longer just theoretical as Ed Sheeran today released his latest song for the No. 6 Collaborations Project Album. Ed Sheeran announced the release of Blow on his official Instagram account. Unlike his last song, Beautiful People which had a song video and a story in the background, Blow was released with just a lyrics based video. Nevertheless, that does not make the song any less amazing to listen to.

One of the highpoints is the coming together of Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars' voice but Chris Stapleton is not far behind. In the second half of the song, Chris Stapleton plays a guitar solo which just goes to show what an expert he is with the instrument. Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran had been teasing the song for a while as they worked on it. Last week Ed Sheeran had posted multiple pictures of himself in shades claiming that he was trying to look like Bruno Mars who claimed that Ed Sheeran needed more swag.

Blow is Ed Sheeran's first with Bruno Mars or Chris Stapleton. He had first announced their names along with 20 others when he officially announced the song list of his new album called No. 6 Collaborations Project which contains 15 songs in June. He has already released three songs from the album which have been received very positively by the fans. The album also includes Ed Sheeran collaborating with artists like Eminem, Cardi B., Travis Scott, and Skrillex. The entire album will be releasing on July 12. His first song released for the album, I don't care with Justin Bieber which broke records to become the most digitally streamed song in a single day.