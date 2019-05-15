  3. Hollywood
Edgy, dark and tolerated: 'China noir' seeks Cannes breakthrough

The Diao Yinan-directed crime thriller, The Wild Goose Lake, is going head-to-head with Quentin Tarantino's, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

