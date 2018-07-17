Eli Roth and Lorenza Izzo call it quits after four years of marriage

They married in 2014, but are now going their separate ways. Actor-director Eli Roth and his actress-wife Lorenza Izzo have called it quits legally.

The couple officially released a statement on social media about their separation. The statement reads, “Hi everyone, It is with deep love and respect that we are choosing to separate as a couple. We’ve had an incredible journey together, we love each other very much, and will remain the best of friends. We are grateful for the six wonderful years together but have decided to go our separate ways to have the most fulfilled, joyous lives we can.”

They ended the statement with, “We wish to continue working together creatively and are ultimately separating so we don't f*****g kill each other.”

They met each other on the movie sets of The Green Inferno where Eli was the writer, director and producer of the movie. They even worked together on Knock Knock. Lorenza Izzo is also known for her horror movie Aftershock whereas he attained success as a director of projects like Cabin Fever and Hostel. They had tied the knot in her native Chile in November of 2014.