Ellen DeGeneres is on Kevin Hart's side and wants him back as the host for the Oscars

The out and proud LGBTQ+ celebrity Ellen DeGeneres just attempted to be a peacemaker between Kevin Hart and The Academy’s. The talk show host literally called the Oscar people and said Kevin's ready to host. For the uninitiated, comedian Kevin Hart had stepped down in December from hosting Oscar’s after his homophobic tweets resurfaced on the internet. Basically, the people supporting the rainbow flag wanted Hart to apologies for the many insensitive tweets he made or resign as The Academy’s host. Well, Kevin chose to resign. Now in a recent turn of events, Kevin graced the couch of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he expressed how social media has added fuel to the fire and have made him look a 'homophobe.'

In a sneak peek video from the talk show, DeGeneres is seen saying that she is supporting Hart to get back as the host for the Oscars. "I called them, I said, 'Kevin’s on, I have no idea if he wants to come back and host, but what are your thoughts?' And they were like, 'Oh my God, we want him to host! We feel like that maybe he misunderstood or it was handled wrong. Maybe we said the wrong thing but we want him to host. Whatever we can do we would be thrilled. And he should host the Oscars," DeGeneres told Hart. In one of the clip, Hart is seen expressing that how he is now evaluating to take and might get back as the Oscars host.

Ellen being the backbone for Hart in a situation like this where the comedian is tagged as 'homophobic' is HUGE. All we are hoping now is to hear a piece of good news about Kevin Hart being back as The Academy's host.